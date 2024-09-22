Home
BBMP clears encroachment on Doddanekundi Lake

DHNS
Last Updated : 21 September 2024, 21:17 IST

Bengaluru: The BBMP on Saturday cleared the encroachment of Doddanekundi Lake in Mahadevapura zone, which was reportedly in the illegal custody of a former legislator. The eviction drive was taken up after Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil along with Upa Lokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa, inspected the lake last month. 

After the inspection, the revenue department conducted a survey of the lake. It found that two acres and six guntas of lake body was encroached upon.

Based on the reports, the BBMP's Zonal Commissioner along with revenue officials and engineers cleared the encroachment, the market value of which is around Rs 75 crore. The civic body also installed a wire fence to protect the lake.

Preeti Gehlot, Special Commissioner of BBMP's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Management Department, assured the lake will remain free from encroachments.

Published 21 September 2024, 21:17 IST
