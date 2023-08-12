BBMP fire: Victims suffered 35-40% burns, next 48 hours critical, say doctors

Nine victims, aged 35 to 48 years, suffered 35 to 40 per cent burns in the fire on Friday evening.
Doctors at Victoria Hospital confirmed that their condition is stable and the victims are responding positively to treatment. However, one victim is critical.
The nine, including two women, suffered burns during the fire that erupted on the ground floor of the BBMP quality control laboratory on Friday evening.
After initial treatment at St Martha’s Hospital, the victims were moved to Victoria Hospital’s Mahabodhi Burns Centre.
Dr Ramesh Krishna, dean and director, Bangalore Medical College, stated that all the patients are stable after enduring 35 to 40 per cent burns. However, the risk of infection persists, and their complete safety is not assured yet.
Some victims experienced inhalation burns and deep burns. Three of the nine also sustained facial burns. All patients will be closely monitored for the next 48 to 72 hours to check their response to treatment, Dr Krishna added.
All patients have been transferred to wards and are receiving intravenous fluid and medication for pain.
Doctors noted that the burn depth can be accurately assessed only after two days. “Their treatment will also depend on comorbidities such as diabetes or heart problems,” said a doctor.
Shanthala, a colleague of Vijayamala, one of the victims, said her friend is stable now. “She has burns on her face, right arm and thigh. They seem like superficial burns, but we don’t know for sure yet. We don’t know how it happened,” she told DH after visiting Vijayamala.
Minister assures all assistance
Minister KJ George, who visited the victims in the hospital, addressed the media and assured that the victims were out of danger. “Doctors are attending to them for treatment and other facilities. We are extending all the help they need. The patients’ treatment is our priority,” he said.
He refrained from commenting on the questions about the reasons for the fire being a means to wipe out evidence before an investigation into corruption allegations.
“Investigation is on by the police, forensic department, and the BBMP. We will wait until the investigation reports come out,” he said.
Visitors to the hospital included BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.
Give victims optimum care: CM, DyCM
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar visited the victims at Victoria Hospital. After reviewing the situation, they suggested shifting them to the trauma centre for optimum care.
They have also directed the Bengaluru city police commissioner and the BBMP commissioner to conduct an independent investigation into the case.