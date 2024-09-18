BBMP fixes 6,000 potholes since D K Shivakumar’s deadline

Bengaluru: Since Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar issued a 15-day deadline to address Bengaluru's deteriorating roads, the BBMP has filled approximately 6,000 potholes and repaired 32,200 square meters of damaged road surfaces.
BBMP officials are confident that all pothole complaints will be resolved within the next two days, but they warned that new potholes may continue to appear.
At a press briefing, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said around 1,300 complaints had been received through the 'Raste Gundi Gamana' app, with about 300 unrelated to potholes. The remaining issues, primarily pothole-related, are expected to be addressed within two days.
The BBMP has allocated Rs 15 lakh per ward annually for pothole repairs on interior roads, totalling nearly Rs 30 crore each year. An additional Rs 15 crore has been set aside for major roads, bringing the total pothole repair budget to Rs 45 crore. To date, approximately Rs 15 crore has been spent.
Girinath also noted that the BBMP is responsible for maintaining service roads on the Outer Ring Road, where metro construction is ongoing. Metro officials manage the main carriageways.
The BBMP has launched a Rs 270-crore project to improve the Outer Ring Road and high-density corridors, and this work is currently underway.
Published 17 September 2024, 22:35 IST