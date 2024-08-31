Home
BBMP forms 28 canopy management teams to clear uprooted trees  

In an internal office order, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said tree falls pose significant risks to residents, endangering life and property. He also noted that delay in clearing uprooted trees and branches contribute to traffic snarls, inconveniencing commuters.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 21:33 IST

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed 28 teams to swiftly manage and clear fallen trees resulting from monsoon rains and winds.

Each tree canopy management team, consisting of eight members and a clearance vehicle, will also be tasked with identifying old trees and weak branches that may be vulnerable during the monsoon.

In addition to clearing fallen trees, the teams will address tree-related complaints submitted via the Sahaaya application and BBMP helplines, besides undertaking tree canopy management activities in their assigned areas.

Published 30 August 2024, 21:33 IST
BengaluruBBMP

