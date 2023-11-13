BBMP gets Rs 675 crore to clear bills under Nava Nagarothana

Bengaluru: The BBMP has received Rs 675 crore from the state government for paying bills of works under the chief minister's Nava Nagarothana programme. This was the second instalment of grants in seven months.
In the state budget, the government set aside Rs 3,000 crore for clearing bills this financial year.
Ahead of the assembly polls, the government had sanctioned works worth Rs 8,200 crore in the BBMP limits. All these works are currently being investigated by a special team but the government allowed the payment of 75% of the bills after pressure from contractors.
The government released the second instalment after the BBMP said it owes contractors Rs 2,150 crore. Of the Rs 675 crore, the government has asked the BBMP to pay Rs 100 crore to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd and spend the rest on paying for the remaining works.