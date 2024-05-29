BBMP issues notice to contractor for slow progress in Ejipura flyover construction  

Bengaluru: The BBMP has issued a notice to BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd for the slow progress in constructing the elevated corridor between Ejipura and Kendriya Sadan Junction.
This action was taken nearly a week after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed dissatisfaction with the project's handling.
In the notice dated March 24, the BBMP's Chief Engineer (Project Central) highlighted that the civic body had previously issued several instructions to ensure the project's timely completion.
The notice observed that the contractor had failed to deploy the required number of engineers, set up a casting yard, and deploy necessary machinery, such as launching girders and shuttering materials.
The BBMP also noted that the construction of the compound wall, which began in December last year, had not progressed significantly due to the insufficient deployment of workers and machinery.
"You have failed to remove debris from the site, and no barricades have been provided," the notice stated.
The BBMP has threatened to take action as per the contract terms, including imposing liquidated damages if the company does not address the mentioned issues within seven days.
Published 29 May 2024, 00:43 IST