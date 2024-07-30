BBMP launches night patrols to tackle illegal banners 

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to implement night patrols to identify and penalise individuals who put up illegal flexes and banners during the night.
Acknowledging the persistent issue of illegal banners and flexes, despite numerous police complaints, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath directed officials on Monday to collaborate closely with the police department.
“Many of them tend to put up these illegal banners during the night hours and flee. Hence, every zone should have one night patrol vehicle to prevent such activities,” Girinath said.
Besides, the BBMP will engage with printing units across the city to warn them against producing illegal banners. The civic body will also launch awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the regulations and discourage the installation of illegal flexes and banners.
Published 29 July 2024, 22:24 IST