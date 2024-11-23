BBMP medical officer caught taking bribe of Rs 30,000

<p>Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police on Friday arrested a BBMP medical officer taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, officials said.</p>.<p>The suspect, 59-year-old Dr Rajendra is a medical officer of health, BBMP, Govindarajanagar.</p>.<p>According to officials, Rajendra had sought Rs 30,000 from a BBMP contractor to clear bills for fogging and related works. The contractor alerted the Lokayukta, who set up a trap.</p>.BBMP prepares groundwork for 7.5-km road between Hebbal and Hennur.<p>Rajendra was arrested as he was accepting the bribe. “A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” an official said. </p>.<p>The suspect was booked under Section 7(a) (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.</p>