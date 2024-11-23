Home
BBMP medical officer caught taking bribe of Rs 30,000

According to officials, Rajendra had sought Rs 30,000 from a BBMP contractor to clear bills for fogging and related works. The contractor alerted the Lokayukta, who set up a trap.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 19:36 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 19:36 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeBBMPBribery case

