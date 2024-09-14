BBMP nearly completes Koramangala waterway makeover, but sewage flow persists

Bengaluru: The redevelopment of Koramangala Citizens' Waterway Project — initiated at a cost of Rs 175 crore in 2021 — is nearing completion.
While the rajakaluve has got a new look with amenities such as a pedestrian pathway, flower pots, open space and landscaping, the continuous flow of sewage is proving to be a significant setback.
According to BS Prahlad, BBMP’s Chief Engineer, the pedestrian pathway will eventually extend from 5 to 10 kilometers. "We have transformed garbage-strewn plots into two public parks, besides constructing four pedestrian bridges and 18 vehicular bridges along the rajakaluve,” he said.
Despite the construction of a sewage treatment plant at KR Market, laying 12.5 kilometers of new sewer lines and upgrading another 6.03 kilometers of existing lines, the project is still struggling to completely eliminate domestic effluents from entering the waterway.
Officials bank on the intermediary pumping station, which is currently under-construction, to arrest the flow of sewage.
Published 14 September 2024, 03:30 IST