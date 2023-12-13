BBMP's head office to get fire escape staircase

Bengaluru: The BBMP has decided to construct an emergency exit at its Annex-3 building, which currently has only one entry and exit.
The decision was taken following the recent fire accident in the Palike's head office, which claimed the life of one chief engineer and injured eight others.
The fire was reported in the BBMP's quality control cell in August.
While the quality control cell, which comprises only two floors, is expected to get one more entrance, the BBMP is planning to build a separate staircase at the Annex-3 building, where the offices of different departments as well as the control room is situated.
New proposal
As per the new proposal, the BBMP plans to build a double leaf door set for the staircase or exit pathway, along with other equipment such as air circulators and sign boards. The building has five floors.
In the BBMP head office, there are five buildings and generally sees massive footfall on a daily basis. While four buildings have multiple exits, the Annex-3 building has only one entrance and there is no fire escape.
The lack of fire safety measures within the BBMP had come under scrutiny because the corporation is known for issuing notices to private establishments whenever there is a fire mishap.