Maharashtra: 21-year-old woman 'marries' corpse after father and brothers kill her boyfriend

<p>Nanded: A 21-year-old woman showed how deeply she was in love with her boyfriend, who was allegedly killed by her father and two siblings, by "marrying" his corpse in Maharashtra's Nanded district.</p>.<p>Videos of Aanchal Mamidwar's act at the deceased's home and her call for her kin to be hanged for the killing went viral on social media.</p> <p><em>Viewer discretion is advised</em></p>.<p>According to police, her boyfriend Saksham Tate was standing with his friends in the old Ganj area on Thursday evening when a fight erupted between him and Aanchal's brother Himesh Mamidwar.</p>.<p>Himesh allegedly fired at Saksham, the bullet piercing his ribs, and then smashed a tile on his head, killing him on the spot, the official said. Himesh, his brother Sahil and their father Gajanan Mamidwar were arrested soon after, he added.</p>.Viral UP wedding: Groom refuses dowry worth lakhs, takes Rs 1 as 'shagun' instead; wins hearts online.<p>On Friday evening, Aanchal arrived at Saksham's house while preparations were on for his final rites. A distraught Aanchal then "married" his body claiming it would make their love "immortal", eyewitnesses said.</p>.<p>Later, speaking to reporters, she also sought capital punishment for her father and brothers for murdering Saksham.</p>.<p>Police said Saksham and main accused Himesh are both history-sheeters and were once close friends.</p>.<p>The Mamidwar household opposed Aanchal's relationship with Saksham, but the couple's refusal to end it finally culminated in the latter's killing and a dramatic "wedding", police added.</p>