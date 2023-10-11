BBMP to hold back RR Nagar bills

The BBMP has decided to hold the payment of works carried out in RR Nagar assembly constituency. These works, mostly related to the resurfacing of roads and de-silting of drains, were taken up in nine wards in October 2021, whose payment was due this year.
The civic body issued the order after MLA Munirathna himself complained of shoddy work in the constituency.
After MLA’s complaint, the BBMP’s finance department has written to the zonal engineers not to release the payments. The civic body had set aside Rs 73 crore to be released to all eight zones, including RR Nagar. The payment will be released after the special investigation team (SIT) submits the report, the officials said.
The BBMP, however, has not stopped payments for works done in RR Nagar but funded by the state government.