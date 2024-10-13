BBMP to host Kukur Tihar festival on Oct 17

<p>Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to host the Kukur Tihar festival on October 17 in the city, in collaboration with Residents’ Welfare Associations and animal caretakers across the city.</p>.<p>The festival aims to celebrate the presence and contributions of dogs in our ecosystem. Traditionally celebrated in Nepal, Kukur Tihar involves worshipping dogs to honour Yama, the God of death, as dogs are considered his messengers. This marks the first time BBMP is celebrating the festival.</p>.BSWML cancels garbage tenders of 225 wards.<p>The BBMP’s Animal Husbandry Department, along with the Sahavarthin Animal Welfare Trust and other interested entities, plans to launch multiple initiatives under the theme <br>‘#BITEFREELOCALITY’.</p>.<p>Simultaneously, BBMP will initiate a pilot feeding exercise, training Pourakarmikas in four wards to assist in feeding community dogs by coordinating with local restaurants.</p>.<p>BBMP Commissioner Vikas Suralkar told DH, “Dogs do not get food regularly like before due to better solid waste management in the city. This can cause aggressive behaviour because of hunger. This aims to prevent that. We can also catch these dogs for vaccination and neutering once they get close to the Pourakarmikas. This will reduce the population as well. We’re looking at a multi-pronged approach. If it succeeds, we will try to expand the program.”</p>