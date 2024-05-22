BBMP to issue TDR for a road it partly built 3 years ago

Bengaluru: The BBMP has issued a notification on Tuesday, stating that it would form a 18-metre wide road between Hoodi Railway station and Kumbena Agrahara through Sadaramangala as per the revised master plan (RMP). The 2.8-km road will be built by acquiring 11 properties under the transferable development rights (TDR) scheme, it’s learnt.
Just three years ago, the BBMP had built a new two-lane road along the same above-mentioned stretch, which runs parallel to the railway track.
Officials said the TDR is going to be issued to the properties that were already acquired for building the two-lane road.
“As per the RMP 2015, there is a provision to build an 18-metre wide road but that is not going to happen since the railways have taken up track quadrupling work. Wherever possible, we will widen the road,” he said.
A total of 2,581 square metres of land will get TDR for parting with their land.
Aravind Limbavali, former MLA of Mahadevapura, said a total of 35 roads were widened or newly-formed in Mahadevapura over the last fifteen years under the TDR scheme.
“Not even a single property owner has got the TDR certificate yet. Some owners have even vented their ire against the officials by painting the roads claiming it is a private property. Why should a property owner give up his land for building the road if the BBMP cannot compensate them on time? He questioned.
On the Hoodi - Sadaramanagala stretch, Limbavali said he had convinced the property owners to give up their land for building the road by assuring them that TDR compensation would be given. “So far, the BBMP has not made any effort. The file is being held back for frivolous reasons,” he said.
Local residents said the BBMP has formed a new road but it is not asphalted.
“In some places, the road is narrow. There is also no connectivity to Whitefield railway station from Kumbena Agrahara,” a regular motorist said.
Published 21 May 2024, 20:43 IST