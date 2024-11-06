Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BBMP tunnel road DPR out in just 3 months

The six-lane tunnel road, estimated to cost Rs 16,500 crore, will connect Hebbal in the north with the Central Silk Board junction in the south.
N B Hombal
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 01:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 01:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBBMP

Follow us on :

Follow Us