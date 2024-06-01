BCom student jumps from fourth floor of shopping mall, dies

Bengaluru: A BCom student died after reportedly jumping from the fourth floor of a shopping mall in southern Bengaluru on Friday. Police are treating it as a suicide.
Suhas Adiga (21), a resident of JP Nagar, is said to have gone to the mall on Bannerghatta Road and jumped around 2.30 pm. He was taken to a hospital immediately, but doctors pronounced him brought dead.
The Mico Layout police are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident and have opened an unnatural death report. Neither the boy's father nor the police suspect any foul play.
"The father has recorded a statement, saying his son was depressed because he couldn’t get a job via campus recruitment," a police officer close to the investigation told DH.
Published 31 May 2024, 22:08 IST