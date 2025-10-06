BDA aims to get 80% land for Peripheral Ring Road in 4 months

<p>Bengaluru: Amid resistance from some landowners and local leaders, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has launched the final phase of land acquisition for the 74-km Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) project.</p>.<p>Landowners have been asked to choose one of five compensation options within a month.</p>.<p>If all goes as planned, the BDA aims to secure at least 80 per cent of the required land within four months.</p>.Bengaluru | WhatsApp BDA grievances; chairman will meet you in 30 days.<p>LK Ateeq, Chairperson of Bengaluru Business Corridor Ltd, said Special Land Acquisition Officers (SLAOs) would begin reaching out to landowners from Monday.</p>.<p>The five compensation choices include cash compensation, Transferable Development Rights (TDR), additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR), developed residential land or commercial land adjacent to the expressway.</p>.<p>While cash payment is less attractive due to the suppressed guidance value, most farmers are expected to opt for residential or commercial land. TDR and FAR options are likely to interest those involved in real estate and with political influence.</p>.<p>The 74-km expressway will feature eight main lanes along the main carriageway, 30-foot-wide two-lane service roads on both sides, a cycle track and a wide median planned for a future metro corridor. The total width will be 65 metres, with an additional 35 metres earmarked to provide developed plots to farmers choosing land-based compensation.</p>.<p>Atheeq said nine SLAOs are handling the process. “The background work is almost complete. The BDA has approved the price fixation report and is awaiting certain state government clearances. We expect to finish the acquisition within the next three to four months,” he said.</p>.<p>The expressway will connect NICE Road at both ends — Electronics City and the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) at Madavara — and will later link with the Major Arterial Road (MAR) for integration with Peripheral Ring Road–2.</p>.<p>A senior BDA official said around 5,000 landowners have been notified. “Each landowner will receive a letter listing their land details and the available compensation options,” the official said.</p>.<p>However, several landowners have opposed the terms and are demanding compensation under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. Some are planning to approach the high court seeking fair market value.</p>