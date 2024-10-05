BDA approval must for building plans under 20,000 sqm in Bengaluru: BBMP

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">BBMP</a> will no longer grant building sanction plans for properties smaller than 20,000 square metres (approximately 4.94 acres) unless owners first secure the development plan approval from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). </p>.<p>The new rule is expected to create hardships for revenue site holders (single plot owners) and developers engaged in residential or commercial projects within the city. </p>.<p>At the moment, the BDA approves Change of Land Use (CLU) and development plans for plots over 20,000 sqm. Landowners with smaller plots approach the BBMP directly for sanction plans. When developers present a project to the planning authority, they must relinquish part of the land for parks, civic amenities and roads. Because the relinquishment rule did not apply to plots under 20,000 sqm, builders could directly seek approval from the BBMP. </p>.<p>In a letter dated September 4, BDA Commissioner N Jayaram emphasised that the authority to issue development plans rests with the BDA, in accordance with Section 17 of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act. He highlighted that the BBMP had been issuing sanction plans without verifying the existence of an approved development plan. </p>.<p><strong>Exemptions</strong></p>.<p>Citing the BDA's letter, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath issued an internal memo on October 3, limiting the approval of building plans.</p>.<p>With six specific exceptions, the BBMP has decided not to issue sanction plans for plots without the BDA’s approval. </p>.<p>A developer expressed concern that the BDA's move to approve development plans even for smaller plots contradicts the government's ease of doing business push. "The government should focus on reducing the number of approvals required for a single file, not increase," he suggested. </p>.BBMP removes 70 illegal stalls on Church Street in Bengaluru.<p>Recently, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that the BDA was demanding bribes of Rs 100 per square foot for issuing development plans. </p>.<p><strong>The six exempt categories:</strong></p>.<p>1. Properties with a city title survey (CTS) number.</p>.<p>2. All ‘A’ khata properties, including those transferred to BBMP limits in 2006-07.</p>.<p>3. BDA-formed and BDA-approved private layouts.</p>.<p>4. Buildings already received plan sanction, but require modifications.</p>.<p>5. Beneficiaries of plots developed by various government agencies such as the housing board or industrial board (KIADB).</p>.<p>6. Single plots already approved by the BDA. </p>