BDA recovers encroached land in Sulikere village

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday recovered encroached property in Sulikere village, paving the way for the construction of a 10.5-km major arterial road (MAR).</p>.<p>This stretch passes through the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, connecting Magadi Road and Mysuru Road.</p>.Karnataka HC quashes 2-decade-old land acquisition; exposes BDA’s lapses.<p>In a joint operation, the BDA and the city police took custody of 3 acres and 12 guntas of land in survey number 43/1 of Sulikere village, Kengeri Hobli, Bangalore South taluk. The landowners had previously obtained a stay order from the court to prevent road work on this survey number. However, the court has since ruled in favour of the BDA, as stated in a press note.</p>.<p>Following the court's judgement, the landowners were obstructing the road construction in the survey number. BDA engineers filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the landowners, and with assistance from the local police, officials took possession of the land.</p>