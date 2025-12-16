<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has resumed construction of the long-pending underpass near Kanteerava Studio on the Outer Ring Road.</p>.<p>Work on the project had been stalled for nearly a decade due to delays in acquiring about 43 properties required to complete the project.</p>.<p>An engineer in charge of the project said construction will now be taken up on a full scale, with a target to complete the underpass within six months.</p>.<p>Another BDA official said the project was initiated in 2016, but was halted midway. “Originally, around 60 properties were identified for acquisition. This has now been reduced to 43, and the land acquisition cost alone is estimated at Rs 60 crore,” the official said.</p>.Deposit compensation in court, proceed with PRR land acquisition: D K Shivakumar to BDA.<p>Much like the incomplete Ejipura flyover that became fodder for social media memes, the Kanteerava Studio underpass also drew criticism due to prolonged delays. While one end of the underpass was completed, work on the other end could not proceed. The BDA had also dumped debris at the entrance to prevent vehicles from entering the incomplete structure.</p>.<p>The underpass is a crucial link between Peenya and Nandini Layout. The BDA is spending around Rs 40 crore on the construction of the underpass.</p>