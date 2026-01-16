Menu
BDA to auction 83 sites on ‘as is, where is’ basis

Interested applicants have been asked to submit their applications by February 13. The e-auction process will commence on January 27, with the sites being sold on an “as is, where is” basis.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 22:04 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 22:04 IST
