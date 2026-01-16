<p>The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will e-auction 83 corner and intermediate sites formed in layouts developed several years ago.</p>.<p>The sites, meant for residential and commercial use, will be auctioned on February 17 and 18.</p>.<p>Interested applicants have been asked to submit their applications by February 13. The e-auction process will commence on January 27, with the sites being sold on an “as is, where is” basis.</p>.After decades of delay, BDA transfers eight layouts to GBA.<p>The BDA has published the locations of the sites along with their geo-coordinates on its website. When bids are opened, the minimum bid increment will be in multiples of Rs 500 per square metre.</p>.<p>The layouts where sites have been identified for sale include Arkavathy Layout, Banashankari 6th Stage, JP Nagar 9th Phase and Anjanapura Extension, among others.</p>.<p>The BDA undertakes such auctions almost every month or two.</p>