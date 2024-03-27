BDA to start construction of new flyover lanes at Hebbal Jn

Bengaluru: Citizens can expect the traffic situation at the Hebbal flyover to be disrupted for the next four months at least, as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) takes up the next section of the construction of new flyover lanes at the busy intersection.
The BDA has proposed to construct two dedicated lanes from KR Puram to Hebbal to avoid the mixing of traffic coming from the airport and ease the vehicle load at the Hebbal junction.
To facilitate this, two spans of the loop connecting KR Puram to Hebbal will be dismantled and the flyover will be partially sectioned off for this work, reducing the road width and thus, restricting smooth traffic flow.
This is not going to affect outbound traffic or vehicles moving from the city towards KR Puram via the Outer Ring Road.
An advisory put out by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic, Northeast) asks people to use alternative routes to get to the city.
People can take the Nagawara Main Road-Tannery Road, Lingarajapuram flyover, or even the 100 Feet Road at the Horamavu bridge to get to the city. Additionally, vehicle users north of the Outer Ring Road can take Thanisandra Main Road and join Ballari Road at Jakkur Junction.
"All the files have been cleared for the stretch of the ramp from Baptist Hospital to the railway track, but we are yet to receive clearances from the railway board for the span above the tracks, which we anticipate might cause some delay. However, we expect the two lanes connecting KR Puram to Baptist Hospital, Hebbal, to be completed by the end of September this year," a BDA official told DH.
BDA Chairman NA Haris said officials were working on easing the traffic at the earliest.
(Published 26 March 2024, 21:38 IST)