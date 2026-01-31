<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru will witness a grand celebration of coastal heritage as the Bearys Central Committee (BCC) hosts its annual flagship event, Beary Koota 2026, on Sunday at Shringar Palace (Gate No 8), Palace Grounds.</p><p>The day-long cultural extravaganza aims to bring together thousands of Beary community members who have migrated from the coastal districts to Bengaluru for trade, education and employment.</p><p>Serving as a key social platform for the Beary diaspora, the event will also feature major philanthropic initiatives.</p>.Activist files complaint against NICE MD Ashok Kheny over alleged BMIC record destruction.<p>Shabeer, president of BCC Bengaluru, said the committee will distribute scholarships worth Rs 10 lakh to deserving students pursuing professional courses. The scholarships are supported by city-based industrialist Mustafa of Bharat Constructions.</p>.<p>In addition, an ambulance donated by Ibrahim Khalil and Rashid of the Imperio Group of Hotels will be dedicated to public service during the event.</p>.<p>The 2026 edition promises an immersive showcase of the Beary community’s rich traditions, rooted in a history spanning over 1,200 years.</p>.<p>“Our objective is to bring everyone under one roof to celebrate our roots,” Shabeer said.</p>.<p><strong>Highlights of the event</strong></p>.<p>Cultural arts: Performances of Oppane Paat (traditional folk songs) and a Beary Kavi Goshti (poets’ meet).</p>.<p>Competitions: Creative contests for women and children, including mehendi, cooking without fire, and calligraphy.</p>.<p>Biz-tech summit: A special session for young aspiring entrepreneurs to interact with and learn from established business leaders within the community.</p>.<p>Coastal flavours: A large food expo featuring authentic coastal delicacies and traditional snacks.</p>