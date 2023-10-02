Bengal man held for offensive remarks on Karnataka, Kannada

A West Bengal native living in northeastern Bengaluru was arrested on Saturday for making offensive remarks about Karnataka and Kannada, police said.
The remarks made by the suspect, identified as Niloy Mandal, were shared in a video post on X (formerly Twitter) by a user, tagging the Bengaluru police.
Taking note of the post, the case was transferred to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).
The Kodigehalli police did background checks before registering a suo motu FIR filed under IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief). Mondal was subsequently arrested, police said.