National Herald case | BJP remains hell-bent on hounding Gandhi family: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

<p>Chennai: Welcoming a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/national-herald-case-delhi-court-refuses-to-take-cognisance-of-enforcement-directorates-chargesheet-against-rahul-gandhi-sonia-gandhi-3832464">court refusing to take cognisance</a> of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a>'s money laundering case against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Tuesday said the judiciary has once again exposed the Union BJP government's misuse of central agencies to target opposition leaders. </p> <p>"Without any legal basis, such cases are pushed only to harass and malign political rivals. With truth on their side and no fear, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and LoP, my brother Rahul Gandhi stand vindicated, even as the BJP remains hell bent on hounding the Gandhi family for standing firm on secularism and constitutional values which it cannot tolerate," he said. </p><p>Stalin added that time and again, this vendetta driven approach is tarnishing the credibility of premier investigative institutions and reducing them to just being instruments of political intimidation.</p> <p>Refusing to take cognisance of the ED's money laundering charge against the Gandhis and five others in the National Herald case, the court noted that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/national-herald-case-gandhis-not-entitled-to-copy-of-police-fir-rules-delhi-court-3832649">chargesheet filed is based on a probe</a> into a complaint by a private person and not on an FIR of a predicate offence. Its cognisance is impermissible in law, the judge said.</p>