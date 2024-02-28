Bengalurean senior citizen ultra runner tells his story

Sunil Chainani, 66, will talk about his journey in long-distance running at an event on Saturday. The Bengalurean is among a few Indians who have completed six of the largest marathons in the world, and also run a marathon in each continent.
With self-belief, right preparation and consistency, one can pursue physical feats at any age — Chainani says this will be the essence of his talk ‘66 going on 26.2’ . “You also need to love the journey. My focus is on having a good time, not good timing,” he says.
Chainani counts travelling to different places, meeting new people, and getting cheered on by strangers as the highlights of his journey. Helping new runners also gives him joy. “In New York last year, I helped a friend complete his first marathon. He was running in the memory of a late family member,” he shares.
Chainani had always been into sports — he is the former captain of the Karnataka squash team. But he got into long-distance running 20 years ago “accidentally”. “I joined Hash House Harriers. It’s often described as a social drinking club with a running problem,” he shares, adding he has run 48 marathons/ultra-runs.
Chainani dialled up his running endeavours after 60 and became a ‘Six star finisher’ last March. This honour is earned by people who run the Berlin, London, New York, Chicago, Boston and Tokyo marathons, collectively called the World Marathon Majors.
On March 2, 6.30 pm, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Call 98865 99675
(Published 28 February 2024, 00:13 IST)