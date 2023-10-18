Bengalureans get creative this Gombe Habba

Moon mission

Teachers of the Sankalpa Montessori and Preschool, Vijayanagar, have crafted scenes from Chandrayaan-3, India’s successful moon mission, as part of their doll display. You will find models of Chandrayaan-3, the lunar surface, and panels explaining the mission’s objectives and significance, shares school principal Jyothi Chetan.

On view until October 26, 6 pm to 7.30 pm. Call 98450 40024