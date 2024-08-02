Bengaluru: 4-yr-old survives accidental fall on metro track in Baiyappanahalli

Bengaluru: A four-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after accidentally falling on the metro track in Baiyappanahalli on Thursday, according to the BMRCL.
The incident disrupted metro train services at Baiyappanahalli for seven minutes.
The boy, who has not been identified, was playing with his sibling on platform 2 when he ran towards the track and slipped at 9:08 pm, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said.
The station controller activated the Emergency Trip System (ETS) to cut off power supply to the 750-volt third rail and informed the operators of approaching trains to halt. In the meanwhile, security guards also operated the ETS on both platforms 1 and 2, and the boy was brought back to the platform.
The station controller subsequently reached the platform and examined the boy. Except for minor scratches behind the left ear, he did not have any major injuries, the BMRCL said.
BMRCL authorities sent the boy and his mother to the government-run CV Raman Hospital with metro security escort. Doctors found no abnormality in the boy and referred him to Victoria Hospital. Since a scan also did not show any abnormality, the boy was discharged, the BMRCL said.
