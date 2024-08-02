Bengaluru: 4-yr-old survives accidental fall on metro track in Baiyappanahalli

Bengaluru: A four-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after accidentally falling on the metro track in Baiyappanahalli on Thursday, according to the BMRCL.

The incident disrupted metro train services at Baiyappanahalli for seven minutes.

The boy, who has not been identified, was playing with his sibling on platform 2 when he ran towards the track and slipped at 9:08 pm, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said.