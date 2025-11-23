Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Bengaluru, a city of strays and too few shelters

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is now scouting for places to set up new dog pounds and is also planning a slew of initiatives to bring down the rate of dog bites in the city.
Published 22 November 2025, 20:39 IST
