Bengaluru Airport-bound Vayu Vajra buses run nearly empty amid IndiGo crisis

<p>Bengaluru: The mass cancellations of IndiGo flights directly impacted the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation's (BMTC) affordable Vayu Vajra airport bus service.</p>.<p>While the number of buses deployed has remained steady, the outbound passenger load from the city to the airport has seen a big drop, according to senior officials with the BMTC.</p>.<p>The BMTC operates around 150 Vayu Vajra services daily to the airport, maintaining a fixed schedule of over 1,000 one-way trips to cater to an average of 14,000 passengers, a senior BMTC official told DH.</p>.<p>Despite the disruption in air travel, the BMTC has maintained existing service schedules, with no increase or deviation of buses to other routes.</p>.<p>"We are running empty for the last one week," said the conductor of a BMTC Vajra bus. He added, "On one route, we had only four seats occupied. The bus ran empty on Monday and only a handful of seats were occupied on different trips last week."</p>.<p>The conductor confirmed that the low footfall is a direct result of the IndiGo crisis.</p>.<p>"People are not coming after the news broke about the flight cancellations," he said. The commitment to run the service remains for airport employees relying on monthly passes.</p>.<p>While buses heading to the airport leave with vacant seats, those arriving from the airport are filled. Stranded or delayed passengers are still opting for cheaper modes of public transport to exit KIA. However, the conductor said there has been no route deviation, as the ticket system relies on fixed routes.</p>