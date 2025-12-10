Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Airport-bound Vayu Vajra buses run nearly empty amid IndiGo crisis

"People are not coming after the news broke about the flight cancellations," he said. The commitment to run the service remains for airport employees relying on monthly passes.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 01:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 01:11 IST
BengaluruIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us