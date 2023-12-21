JOIN US
Bengaluru airport's T2 recognised as one of 'world's most beautiful' airports by UNESCO's Prix Versilles

It has also been awarded the 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023', BIAL which operates the airport said it is the only Indian airport to receive this recognition.
Bengaluru: The Terminal-2 (T2) of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here has secured recognition as one of the 'World's Most Beautiful Airports' and has been awarded the 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023' by the UNESCO's Prix Versailles, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said on Thursday.

It is the only Indian airport to receive this recognition, said BIAL, which operates the KIA.

The Prix Versailles, established in 2015, focuses on "intelligent sustainability" as a cultural driver, acknowledging innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, ecological efficiency, and values of social interaction, a BIAL statement said.

Encompassing 2,55,661 square metres, the terminal is built upon four foundational pillars: technological leadership, a terminal in a garden, environmental and ecological stewardship, and a celebration of Karnataka's rich heritage and culture, the BIAL said.

Phase 1 of T2, inaugurated on November 11, 2022, is designed to accommodate 25 million passengers per annum, it said.

