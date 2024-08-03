Bengaluru: Ambulance drivers, medical technicians haven’t been paid for seven months

Bengaluru: Ambulance pilots and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) working for the 108 Arogya Kavacha ambulance service have not received full salaries since December.
A writ petition has been filed with the Karnataka High Court on behalf of nearly 3,500 employees from three unions, all working under contracts with EMRI Green Health Services (formerly GVK EMRI).
The unions had planned a strike starting May 6, but postponed it after discussions with the state health department. However, nearly three months later, the payment issue remains unresolved.
The petition indicates that ambulance pilots and EMTs received only 50% of their December and January salaries in May, with no payments since February.
Some staff reported receiving sporadic amounts between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 since then.
R Shridhar, president of the Suvarna Karnataka Arogya Kavacha Naukarara Sangha, expressed frustration, stating, “For the 12-hour shifts we work, labour laws require a minimum payment of Rs 30,000. We still haven’t received the pending amounts from December. How are we supposed to support our families?”
A pilot (ambulance operator) from Davanagere, who requested anonymity, said complaints to health department officials have gone unanswered. “We’ve repeatedly asked for help, but all we hear is that fresh tenders will be called. That doesn’t address our immediate payment issues,” he said.
He also noted that out of 715 ambulances managed by EMRI in Karnataka, at least 100 lack smartphones for immediate assistance, leading to delays. In addition, mechanical issues must be paid for out of their pocket, as there is no emergency fund.
Several pilots alleged mismanagement and threats from agency officials if they raised concerns.
An agency representative stated, "We have paid according to high court orders. The next hearing is on August 9. We will follow the court's decision and will not comment further on the allegations."
No outstanding dues, says health minister
State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that there are no outstanding dues from the department.
“The agency made calculation errors, paying some employees more than necessary. They are now adjusting salaries, which may explain the discrepancies. We will call for new tenders within the next two months to find suitable agencies for this service,” he said.
Published 02 August 2024