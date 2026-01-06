<p>Kolkata: A 57-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday near Siliguri in West Bengal, with family members alleging that he was under stress over the SIR hearing, police said.</p><p>His body was recovered from an abandoned police quarters in the Fulbari area and sent for post-mortem examinations, a senior officer said.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Khadem, a resident of the Chunabhatti area, he said.</p><p>According to family members, Khadem had recently attended a hearing under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state after his name was found missing in the 2002 voter list.</p>.Humayun Kabir factor: Why religious mobilisations have limited impact on West Bengal’s poll arithmetic.<p>They alleged that he had been under significant mental stress following the hearing.</p><p>Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb visited the area, met the family members, and assured them of support.</p><p>An investigation into the circumstances leading to his death is underway, the officer added.</p>