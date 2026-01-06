<p>Mangaluru: Explaining the <em>modus operandi</em> of organised cybercrimes, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) Manjunath has said that large syndicates operate behind cyber financial crimes.</p><p>Speaking during a workshop on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyber-crime">cybercrimes</a> and compliance with security-related guidelines in cooperative societies, held at the SCDCC Bank auditorium for the chief executive officers of primary agricultural banks, non-agricultural banks, and urban cooperative banks, on Monday, he said, "Everyone is aware of cybercrime, but one should not dismiss it casually by thinking that only the foolish fall prey to such frauds. Bank officials, police officers, engineers, doctors and lecturers have all fallen victim to scams such as ‘digital arrest’ and lost lakhs of rupees. Fraudsters create situations that force even the most intelligent individuals into extreme pressure. The emotional pressure they exert is of a very high intensity.”</p>.2 arrested for cyber fraud using 300 bank accounts, 250 SIM cards in Mangaluru.<p>He noted that to win this “cyber war” that is pushing people’s lives to the brink, police personnel and banking staff must act like soldiers. “Just as all departments worked in coordination during the Covid-19 pandemic, the same level of coordination and prudence is required here as well,” he added.</p><p>Citing examples, he said an elderly couple from Punacha lost Rs 1.19 crore, which they had deposited in a bank for their old age after selling their land, to cyber fraudsters. A woman from Puttur lost Rs 25 lakh after believing the deceptive words of an astrologer. “Each such crime has devastated an entire family. If victims immediately call the helpline 1930 or 112 as soon as they detect fraud, it is possible to at least partially prevent the money from reaching the fraudsters,” he said.</p>.Former lecturer loses Rs 85.68 lakh in share market investment fraud.<p>Dakshina Kannada Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar S said action can be taken under the Karnataka Public Safety Enforcement Act, 2017, against banks and shops that fail to follow prescribed guidelines to prevent crime. “Join hands with the police to prevent crime instead of allowing such action,” he urged.</p><p>DCP (crime and traffic) Ravishankar said several financial crimes in the district have been prevented due to the timely intervention of bank officials. “At the same time, it is alarming that officials of some nationalised and cooperative banks themselves have been involved in financial crimes and landed in jail. Such situations should not recur."</p><p>The DCP also warned about cyber slavery, stating that youth are being lured with job offers and trafficked to countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar, where they are forced into cybercrime operations. “Those who know only regional languages are being exploited for fraud. Their passports are confiscated, preventing them from returning home. More than 5,000 people who travelled abroad by air have gone missing in this manner. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, over one lakh Indians who have gone abroad may have fallen into this trap,” he said.</p><p>SCDCC Bank chairman M N Rajendra Kumar presided over the programme.</p>