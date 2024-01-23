Bengaluru auto driver 'assaults' passenger for cancelling ride

Bengaluru: An autorickshaw driver attached to Rapido was arrested by the Bellandur police on Sunday for assaulting a woman passenger. Police have identified the suspect as Gangavara Prasad, 30.
According to the police, the incident occurred around 8.30 am in Bellandur’s Green Glen Layout.
The passenger, a techie from Odisha who stayed as a paying guest in Bellandur, had booked a Rapido auto to Thubarahalli in Whitefield.
Police quoting the victim said that she cancelled the ride because the auto driver arrived late at the spot, leading to him assaulting her.
Rajesh Pradhan, who claimed to be the victim’s friend, shared details of the incident on X (formerly Twitter) and sought police action. Footage shared by Pradhan also showed an altercation between the woman and the auto driver, who shoved her and she fell down.
'He was abused'
The auto driver, meanwhile, told the police that the woman had asked him to keep her bags inside the auto and when he told her that he was ill, she abused him and pulled the collar of his shirt and hence, he pushed her.
A case has been registered and further investigations are on.