Bengaluru auto driver cheats Bangladeshi vlogger, his friend; arrested

An auto driver in Bengaluru was reportedly held after he was caught on camera scamming a Bangladeshi vlogger and his friend during their trip of the city.
The incident was brought to police's attention after another vlogger from Kolkata shared the video of the incident -- which reportedly took place during their sightseeing excursion to Bangalore Palace -- on X.
Vlogger Mrityunjay Sardar wrote, "Bangladeshi blogger and his girlfriend were traveling - "Bengaluru Palace". A local auto driver cheated them. This is how we treat foreigners ?? please take action."
He also attached a video of the incident showing a brief exchange between the auto driver and the passengers in question.
In the 34-second-long footage, the passengers, including Md Fizz (the Bangladeshi vlogger), are shown handing out a ₹500 note against their ₹320 bill (by the meter) to the driver.
As soon as the driver gets hold of the note, he slyly slides it into his sleeve, while holding another note worth ₹100 in his hand all this while.
He then flashes a ₹100 note pretending it was given by Fizz, who, unaware of the trickery, quickly gives him another ₹500 note.
The complete video of the incident was shared by the Bangladeshi vlogger on his YouTube channel, where he narrated his incident and urged his viewers to always opt for an app-based aggregator.
The driver was reportedly later arrested by the Bengaluru Police and handed over to Sadashivnagar law and order police station for further action.
The incident, meanwhile, triggered a barrage of reactions from netizens. "As an Indian I feel very sad, bro. My apologies," a person commented on YouTube.
Another quipped, "Nice to see Bengaluru auto drivers treat us and tourists in the same way."