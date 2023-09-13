Bengaluru auto driver cheats Bangladeshi vlogger, his friend; arrested

He also attached a video of the incident showing a brief exchange between the auto driver and the passengers in question.

In the 34-second-long footage, the passengers, including Md Fizz (the Bangladeshi vlogger), are shown handing out a ₹500 note against their ₹320 bill (by the meter) to the driver.

As soon as the driver gets hold of the note, he slyly slides it into his sleeve, while holding another note worth ₹100 in his hand all this while.

He then flashes a ₹100 note pretending it was given by Fizz, who, unaware of the trickery, quickly gives him another ₹500 note.

The complete video of the incident was shared by the Bangladeshi vlogger on his YouTube channel, where he narrated his incident and urged his viewers to always opt for an app-based aggregator.