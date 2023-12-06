Bengaluru band Layatharanga marks 25th year with special gig

Bengaluru-based Carnatic music band, Layatharanga, marks its 25th year with a concert on Friday.
At the event, the band will perform their original compositions, in addition to some traditional Carnatic music. The band comprises flautist Ravichandra Kulur, Jayachandra Rao on mridangam, Giridhar Udupa on ghatam, Arun Kumar and Pramath Kiran on percussion. “Through this concert, we want to revive youngsters’ interest in classical music,” said Giridhar.
The evening will also have performances by film composer Louis Banks, playback singer Vijay Prakash, guitarist Tony Das, keyboardist Varun Pradeep and pianist Bruthuva Caleb.
Layatharanga has performed over 500 concerts across 50 countries over the past two-and-half decades.
On December 8, 7 pm, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets online. For details, call 98861 83872.