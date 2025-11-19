<p>An NGO is looking for volunteers to accompany children and young adults with disabilities on nature trails and hikes around Bengaluru. Called Inclusive Trek, the initiative aims to break stereotypes around disability, and build social skills and confidence among participants.</p>.<p>Each participant is paired with one or two volunteers, depending on whether they have a physical or intellectual disability. Since registrations opened last month, the initiative has received interest from 83 people who want to organise treks, and 145 who want to walk along with participants. These comprise college students, and working professionals under 30.</p>.<p>The initiative organised eight hikes last year, each drawing an average of 30 participants. This edition began in November and will last until early January next year. “Given the good response last year, we plan to conduct a total of 33 treks for students from 30 schools and for adults training in livelihood programmes at three NGOs. We need more volunteers to support this expansion,” says Vishnu Soman, cofounder of The Inclusion Movement.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Participants are taken to two locations. Thimmappana Betta in Ramanagara is a pair of hills rising 823 metres. The Bannerghatta Hills trail in the city begins with a rocky climb, then opens into a forest path and later a pond.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The initiative was initially designed to help participants socialise beyond their circles of parents, teachers, and classmates. But the team soon realised people with disabilities enjoyed simply being outdoors. Soman recalls one participant in his late 20s who uses a wheelchair. “He couldn’t sleep for two nights before the trek. He was nervous and excited. When he reached the top, he said he never imagined doing this in his wildest dreams,” he adds. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Registrations close on December 21. Write to vishal@theinclusion<br />movement. org or contact @theinclusionmovement on Instagram.</span></p>