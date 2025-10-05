Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru-based private firm accused of promising jobs in Canada, cheating aspirants

The company claims in its advertisements that it is a Canadian immigration firm with offices in Vancouver and Bengaluru and has a full-fledged website pretending to be genuine.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 01:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 01:51 IST
BengaluruCanadaBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us