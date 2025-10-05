Bengaluru-based private firm accused of promising jobs in Canada, cheating aspirants

<p>Bengaluru: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based private firm is under the police scanner for allegedly cheating job seekers by promising visa services and jobs in Canada.</p><p>The Puttenahalli police registered the first FIR on September 22 against Owlspriority India Pvt Ltd, on a complaint by Chandan (25), one of the cheated job aspirants. The company claims in its advertisements that it is a Canadian immigration firm with offices in Vancouver and Bengaluru and has a full-fledged website pretending to be genuine. </p><p>Chandan told the police that he first came across the firm in January 2023 through an advertisement on social media, where it was claimed that they would help those seeking jobs in Canada, including visa formalities. Interested, Chandan registered on the website.</p><p>Moments later, a person identifying himself as Vinay Kotari, an executive with the firm, contacted Chandan and sought Rs 1,500 for an eligibility test. He paid the sum.</p><p>On January 28, 2023, Chandan visited the firm’s office in JP Nagar and met Kotari. Chandan was promised he would “receive all the help to secure a permanent visa from the Canadian government and a job there”, the FIR noted. Chandan was told that the service would cost him Rs 1 lakh.</p>.<p>The same day, Chandan transferred Rs 50,000 via UPI and the balance payment was made a month later. He also submitted his World Education Services (WES) and International English Language Testing System (IELTS) certificates for further processing and signed a Client Retainer Agreement, a copy of which he received via email.</p><p>Chandan told the police that he received regular updates after making the payments for a few months, and then everything stopped. He did not get any response when he visited the Bengaluru office, nor were the promises made in the agreement fulfilled, the FIR noted.</p><p>He alleged that the firm refused to return his money and that they had used fake emails under his name to open two profiles for the “Immigrate through Express Entry” option. When asked, no response was given.</p><p>“In the same way, several other people have been cheated of lakhs of rupees,” Chandan was quoted as saying in the FIR.</p><p>The police have opened a criminal case against Ninan Lawrence, the director of the firm, and employees Vijaya Durga, Thota Akhil, Tabassum Naz, and Vinay Kotari.</p><p><strong>More victims; probe expanded </strong></p><p>A senior police officer said there were multiple victims. “A few of the identified victims are friends of the complainant.”</p><p>A few other people also elaborated about being cheated by the company in their Google reviews. “Investigation is currently underway. The statements of other victims will be taken and will be included in the investigation,” Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), told <em>DH</em>.</p>