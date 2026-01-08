Menu
Bengaluru buyers chase premium houses

Homebuyers are shunning smaller flats lacking amenities, pushing the city’s unsold inventory to 67,518 units by end of 2025, a 25% jump from the previous year. The sub-Rs 1 crore segment, once the market’s backbone, is losing ground rapidly.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 22:59 IST
Published 07 January 2026, 22:59 IST
