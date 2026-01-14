<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police have arrested two people, including a foreign national, for allegedly peddling drugs. From the suspects, police have recovered drugs estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1 crore.</p><p>The arrested are Uche Ndudi (25), from Nigeria and Akash, whose age remained unclear, from Begur in Bengaluru.</p><p>According to the police, based on information that a foreign national residing within the jurisdiction of the KR Puram police was engaging in drug peddling, investigators arrested the Nigerian national.</p>.Two Indians living illegally in US arrested for smuggling over 300 pounds of cocaine.<p>From him, the police recovered cocaine worth approximately Rs 50.6 lakh. Police also recovered a mobile and a two-wheeler used by the suspect in the offence.</p><p>“Based on information that a person residing in the AECS Layout under the jurisdiction of Begur Police Station, Bengaluru, was supplying the banned narcotic substance hydro ganja to his acquaintances, a raid was conducted and one drug peddler, Akash, was arrested. From his possession, hydro ganja worth approximately Rs 48 lakh and other materials used in the crime were successfully seized,” the CCB said in a press release.</p>