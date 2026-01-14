Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: CCB arrests two for drug peddling, narcotics worth Rs 1 crore seized

The arrested are Uche Ndudi (25), from Nigeria and Akash, whose age remained unclear, from Begur in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsBengaluruDrugsbengaluru crimeCCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us