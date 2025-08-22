Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru City Police chief holds peace meets ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid Milad  

Sensitive areas have been identified, and officers are instructed to visit the spot to gather intelligence and strengthen security.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 21:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 21:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGanesh ChathurtiEid Milad

Follow us on :

Follow Us