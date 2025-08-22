<p>Bengaluru: With Ganesh Chaturthi and Eid Milad approaching, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh held a peace committee meeting on Thursday to review civic and security measures.</p>.<p>He directed police and civic officials to speed up road repairs, tree cutting and street lighting along procession routes. Sensitive areas have been identified, and officers are instructed to visit the spot to gather intelligence and strengthen security.</p>.BBMP issues guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations .<p>Singh also inspected Tannery Road, a major route for the Eid Milad procession, and urged officials to complete pending civil works at the earliest.</p>.<p>Peace meetings are being held at every police station and with community leaders to ensure adherence to festival guidelines. Organisers have been asked to obtain permissions for banners and DJs, install CCTV cameras, and avoid provocative slogans. The police are also monitoring social media to curb inflammatory content.</p>