Bengaluru civic body to deploy camera-mounted vehicles, AI to identify potholes

Similar to Google Street View, these cameras will capture images of potholes and other obstacles, such as dysfunctional streetlights, debris, garbage and broken footpaths.

"We have deployed 15 of our vehicles fitted with these cameras. They can travel at a speed of 5 km per hour. All 15 vehicles will cover 300 km daily, allowing us to survey about 1,400 km of roads in a week," BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said on Monday.

If the data from these vehicles proves valuable, the civic body plans to use them on other ward roads. The camera feeds data to a server, which BBMP engineers can access via mobile phones.

Task force

On Monday, the BBMP also formed a seven-member zonal task force headed by zonal commissioners. This development follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s directive to create a special cell responsible for filling potholes immediately. Each task force includes BBMP engineers and a representative from the traffic police.