<p>Bengaluru: Elections to five city corporations under the Greater <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>Area (GBA) will be conducted on the ballot paper, State Election Commissioner G S Sangreshi said on Monday, announcing the ward-wise draft electoral rolls comprising 88.91 lakh voters.</p><p>He said the GBA Act allowed the use of ballot papers or Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “Since there is no bar on the use of ballot papers or court directions, we will go with the ballot papers,” he said. </p><p>The SEC said the civic body elections would be held after May 25 and before June 30. </p>.A promise revived, but doubts persist.<p>The draft rolls cover 369 wards across the five newly formed city corporations, namely Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru East and Bengaluru West.</p><p>According to R Ramachandran, Special Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the draft electoral rolls include 4,569,193 men, 4,320,583 women and 1,635 voters from other categories. </p><p>As part of the revision process, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verifications from January 20 to February 3, 2026, during which voters can file claims and objections. The disposal of claims and objections will take place between February 4 and February 18, and the final electoral rolls will be published on March 16, 2026.</p><p>Among the wards, Ward 23 of the Bengaluru West City Corporation has the most voters at 49,530, while Ward 16 of the Bengaluru East City Corporation has the fewest at 10,926. A total of 8,044 polling stations will be set up across the 369 wards.</p>