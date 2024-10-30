Bengaluru: Commercial tax official arrested for accepting bribe  

<p>Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police have arrested a commercial tax officer from Division-5 in Koramangala for allegedly accepting a bribe, officials reported on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Shekhar P Patil reportedly demanded Rs 80,000 from a Mahadevapura resident to “reduce the pending commercial tax amount”.</p>.Bangladeshi man held for staying illegally in Bengaluru.<p>Officials said that Patil accepted Rs 50,500 and returned Rs 29,500 to the complainant to facilitate an online GST payment.</p>.<p>He was arrested with the bribe amount and has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway.</p>