Bengaluru: Commercial tax official arrested for accepting bribe  

Shekhar P Patil reportedly demanded Rs 80,000 from a Mahadevapura resident to 'reduce the pending commercial tax amount.'
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 03:01 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 03:01 IST
India NewsBengalurubribery

