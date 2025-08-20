<p>Bengaluru: Consumer groups and health experts have urged citizens to stop using mercury-based thermometers and BP machines, citing grave health risks.</p>.<p>Once spilled, mercury evaporates, contaminating the air and damaging the nervous, respiratory and, in severe cases, kidney systems.</p>.<p>The issue was discussed at a panel organised by Consumer Voice and the Foundation for Sustainable Health (FSH), a non-profit organisation.</p>.<p>A 2011 study estimated India releases eight tonnes of mercury annually, with nearly 70% from poor disposal of medical devices.</p>.Why OPD-ready health plans are essential in monsoon.<p>"Big hospitals are managing their waste, but domestic usage and disposal of these machines need attention. It is a serious health hazard,” said Nilanjana Bose of Consumer Voice.</p>.<p>Exposure to pregnant or lactating women poses severe risks to both mother and child, experts warned.</p>.<p>The World Health Organization (WHO) lists mercury among the top 10 chemicals of major public concern. "We all know it is toxic. Why wait for a disaster to happen? We want people to look for safer alternatives,” said J Chander, CEO of FSH.</p>