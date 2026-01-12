Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Court dismisses L&T's plea to restrain K-RIDE from encashing bank guarantees

The dispute is related to a contract awarded to L&T for the design and construction of an 8.96-km elevated corridor and a 37.92-km at-grade corridor on the Heelalige-Rajanukunte line.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 01:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 01:41 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsK-RIDEL&T

Follow us on :

Follow Us