Bengaluru crime: 2 interstate robbers held in Magadi Road jewellery theft

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Rural police have arrested two members of an interstate gang in connection with the armed robbery of a jewellery shop on Magadi Road on July 24.</p>.<p>Three masked men, wearing monkey caps and one wielding a toy gun, stormed the shop and fled with jewellery and valuables, as per the complaint by shop owner, Kannayyalal Prajapat, and his assistant, Shailender.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (Bangalore Rural) CK Baba said, “Swift teamwork, technical intelligence inputs, and tireless field efforts helped us crack the armed robbery case where the inter-state gang of habitual offenders was involved.”</p>.<p>The arrested men are Naushad of Dakshina Kannada and Mohammed Iftiqar of Bihar. They reportedly met in Parappana Agrahara jail and are habitual offenders. Naushad faces six cases, while Iftiqar has 16.</p>.Bengaluru cops arrest trio for temple thefts, recover 22 idols.<p>The police said the gang is active across Karnataka, Kerala, and Bihar. So far, jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh, two cars, and Rs 2.5 lakh worth of copper wire have been recovered. Efforts are on to nab two others still at large.</p>.<p>The probe was challenging as the gang avoided mobile phones, making technical tracking difficult, the police said.</p>