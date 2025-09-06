Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru crime: 2 interstate robbers held in Magadi Road jewellery theft

Three masked men, wearing monkey caps and one wielding a toy gun, stormed the shop and fled with jewellery and valuables.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 03:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 03:39 IST
CrimerobberyMagadi Road

Follow us on :

Follow Us