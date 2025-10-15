<p>Bengaluru: Nearly six months after the death of a 29-year-old dermatologist, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>police on Tuesday arrested her husband for allegedly murdering her by using a powerful anaesthetic drug called 'propofol'. </p><p>The Marathahalli police booked Dr Mahendra Reddy, 31, under BNS Section 103 (murder) for allegedly killing his wife, Kruthika M Reddy. The couple were married for less than a year. </p>.<p>According to the police, on April 21, Kruthika collapsed at her house in Munnekolal. She was declared dead at the hospital. An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) was registered. </p>.Bengaluru double murder: Doctors say they couldn't do much to save victims.<p>Since there was suspicion, the victim’s viscera samples were sent for forensic analysis. The report revealed the presence of the drug. </p><p>On October 13, the woman’s father lodged a complaint, and the following day, Reddy was arrested in Manipal, Udupi. He will be produced before the court, and the police will seek his custody for further interrogation and to ascertain the motive.</p>