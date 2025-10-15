Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru doctor held for murdering wife using anaesthetic drug

Six months after a doctor's suspicious death, police arrested her husband, for allegedly killing her using an anaesthetic drug to make it appear natural.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 12:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Mahendra Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 12:22 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsmurderDoctorbengaluru crimeanaesthesia

Follow us on :

Follow Us