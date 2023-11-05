Bengaluru: Doctor, staff at hospital give child expired injection

Bengaluru: A case has been filed against a doctor and staff members of a private hospital in the city for allegedly administering expired medication to a two-year-old child.
Kiran J, a resident of Manjunathnagar, lodged a complaint at the Mahalakshmi Layout police station, accusing the doctor and staff at Sanjeevini Hospital in Mahalakshmi Layout of giving his daughter medication that was past its expiration date.
He detailed in his complaint that when he questioned the expired medication, the hospital staff responded negligently. He also reported that an official declined to accept responsibility for any harm to his child and attempted to offer him a bribe after he transferred his daughter to another hospital.
An FIR has been registered under sections 274 (adulteration of drugs), 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. A police officer assigned to the investigation informed DH that they have initiated an inquiry and are currently examining the case details.
In his complaint, Kiran stated that he first took his two-year-old daughter to Sanjeevini Hospital on October 28 due to a fever. When her condition did not improve, he returned on October 29, at which point the child was admitted and given medication that had expired.
“I sat next to my daughter when they administered her with drips. I noticed the multiple electrolyte injection administered to my daughter had a manufacturing date as 2021-09 and expiry date as 2023-08,” Kiran alleged in his complaint, adding, “the hospital staff gave negligent answers when questioned about the expired medicine.”
He further alleged that after he transferred his daughter to another private hospital in Rajajinagar, the staff from Sanjeevini Hospital approached him and offered a bribe to settle the matter.
DH tried reaching the hospital multiple times, but an official at the hospital refused to comment.